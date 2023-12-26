Fairmont Police: Check your lug nuts

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Fairmont Police want to make sure drivers are checking their tires before leaving the house!

The department says they’ve heard of an unusual amount of loose lug nuts on vehicle tires in the area.

Law enforcement didn’t give any impression that there was criminal activity happening, but as a precaution, authorities recommend that motorists check over their vehicles before leaving anywhere.

Fairmont Police add that despite warm weather, it’s always important to carry emergency materials in your car in case of an emergency when the wintry weather arrives.

