Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Fairmont Police: Check your lug nuts

FILE - Fairmont Police want to make sure drivers are checking their tires before leaving the...
FILE - Fairmont Police want to make sure drivers are checking their tires before leaving the house, as they’ve heard of an unusual amount of loose lug nuts on vehicle tires in the area.(alphamediausa)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Fairmont Police want to make sure drivers are checking their tires before leaving the house!

The department says they’ve heard of an unusual amount of loose lug nuts on vehicle tires in the area.

Law enforcement didn’t give any impression that there was criminal activity happening, but as a precaution, authorities recommend that motorists check over their vehicles before leaving anywhere.

Fairmont Police add that despite warm weather, it’s always important to carry emergency materials in your car in case of an emergency when the wintry weather arrives.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
The North Mankato Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects...
North Mankato Police seek public’s help in identifying three suspects
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
A rare combination of the right conditions lead to a coating of light snow in upper North...
Rare event coats Upper North with snow

Latest News

The parade consisted of an array of emergency vehicles, featuring the Nicollet County Sheriffs...
Courtland sounds off sirens for Santa
Beginning at 9 a.m. a portion of Cherry Street, between South Front Street and South...
Water main break causes temporary closure of Cherry Street
Officials say any broken or inessential holiday lights can be brought to local City Halls...
Holiday lights can be recycled at local City Halls
The Christian Church of Fairmont has a Christmas Day dinner that attracts those looking to...
17th annual free Christmas Day dinner held at Christian Church in Fairmont