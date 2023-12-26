Your Photos
Family calls for justice after mother of 7 found dead in park

By KING via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
TACOMA, Wash. (KING) - The family of a Washington state mother held a candlelight vigil to honor her and call for justice, as the search for her killer continues.

Candles, photos and loved ones lined Oakland Madrona Park in Tacoma, Washington. A mother of seven, 31-year-old Ngaire Tusi, was found murdered in the park last Monday morning.

“This is definitely not God’s plan for her life. This is the devil’s plan for her life,” said Tusi’s sister, Natasha Aasa. “She left behind seven babies, all under 10 years old. She left behind parents, siblings, cousins, aunts, uncles, friends.”

Tusi was full of life and a huge part of her large, tight-knit family, according to her sister. The family is trying to cope with her loss, as her seven children now have to grow up without a mother.

“We all loved her and miss her dearly. Our hearts are shattered. I don’t know how I’m not crying right now because I’ve been so shattered by the loss of my sister,” Aasa said.

Police responded to the area shortly after 8:30 a.m. last Monday and found Tusi dead. Detectives ruled her death a homicide, but few details are available as to what exactly happened or who her killer could be.

“Holidays will never be the same for us. She will forever be mourned. We miss her. This doesn’t feel real. It’s unreal that we’re here,” Aasa said.

On top of the heavy loss, Tusi’s family feels left in the dark. They’re calling for answers and justice for the 31-year-old.

“We don’t know any information. We don’t have any leads. We don’t know anything,” Aasa said. “I hope the police department and the detectives working her case are diligent and do their job and help bring my sister justice. She really didn’t deserve this.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing. So far, there have been no arrests and no suspect descriptions.

Tusi’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs.

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

