First responders sent to semi rollover Christmas Eve near Spencer, IA

CLAY COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - A semi rollover Christmas Eve sent an Iowa man to the hospital.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the rollover happened at about 5 a.m. on Highway 71 north of Spencer, Iowa.

The sheriff’s office believes the driver of the semi, Ronald Peters of Rembrandt, Iowa, was reaching over to the passenger seat when he went off the road and into the median. Authorities say Peters attempted to get the semi back on the road but was unable to.

The semi and its trailer ended up on its side with Peters trapped inside. Authorities say first responders were able to get Peters out and he was sent to a local hospital.

The semi is considered a total loss after the rollover.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.