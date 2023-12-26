Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

First responders sent to semi rollover Christmas Eve near Spencer, IA

(n/a)
By Dean Welte
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - A semi rollover Christmas Eve sent an Iowa man to the hospital.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the rollover happened at about 5 a.m. on Highway 71 north of Spencer, Iowa.

The sheriff’s office believes the driver of the semi, Ronald Peters of Rembrandt, Iowa, was reaching over to the passenger seat when he went off the road and into the median. Authorities say Peters attempted to get the semi back on the road but was unable to.

The semi and its trailer ended up on its side with Peters trapped inside. Authorities say first responders were able to get Peters out and he was sent to a local hospital.

The semi is considered a total loss after the rollover.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
The North Mankato Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects...
North Mankato Police seek public’s help in identifying three suspects
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
A rare combination of the right conditions lead to a coating of light snow in upper North...
Rare event coats Upper North with snow

Latest News

The main entrance and skyways for the MCHS Event Center will be closing at 6 p.m. on Tuesday...
MCHS Event Center main entrance, skyways to close at 6 p.m., Dec. 26-27
FILE - Fairmont Police want to make sure drivers are checking their tires before leaving the...
Fairmont Police: Check your lug nuts
The parade consisted of an array of emergency vehicles, featuring the Nicollet County Sheriffs...
Courtland sounds off sirens for Santa
Beginning at 9 a.m. a portion of Cherry Street, between South Front Street and South...
Water main break causes temporary closure of Cherry Street