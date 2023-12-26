Holiday lights can be recycled at local city halls

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - To help residents stay ‘green’ during the holiday season, many local cities will offer a free recycling program for strands of holiday lights.

The Blue Earth County Property & Environmental Resources Department is leading the initiative.

Officials say any broken or inessential holiday lights can be brought to local City Halls throughout Blue Earth County.

Collection bins can be found at the locations seen on your screen.

Officials say this program will make sure all holiday lights are properly recycled.

If these lights are recycled incorrectly, officials warn that it can break machines or hurt those handling the waste.

“It’s not a typical waste that a lot of counties do handle, so we wanted to take it a step above; and it’s not something that can be traditionally recycled- you can’t just put it in your recycling bin,” explained Molly Kjellsvig, Senior Waste Management Specialist for Recycling, in a Dec. 4 interview. “So, it’s super important that we capture that waste stream.”

While the county-wide recycling program lasts until Jan. 5., officials say that old holiday lights can still be brought to the Household Hazardous Waste Facility year-round for proper disposal.

