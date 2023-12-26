Your Photos
MCHS Event Center main entrance, skyways to close at 6 p.m., Dec. 26-27

The main entrance and skyways for the MCHS Event Center will be closing at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.(KEYC News Now)
By Hal Senal
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The main entrance and skyways for the Mayo Clinic Health System (MCHS) Event Center will be closing at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Wed., Dec. 26, and Wed., Dec. 27, MCHS Event Center will be conducting floor maintenance to the main walkway.

On those days, the Event Center will run from 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

The skyways and main entrance will reopen for regular business hours on Thur., Dec. 28.

For more information contact staff at 311 or (507) 387-8600.

