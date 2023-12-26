Multiple people taken into custody after Christmas Day shooting in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa Police say multiple people were taken into custody after reports of a shooting early Christmas morning.

UIPD issued a Hawk Alert just after 2 o’clock Monday morning for the 200-block of S Van Buren, advising people to take shelter and avoid the area as police investigated the scene.

In a press release, Iowa City Police said dispatchers heard multiple shots fired while taking calls. Officers at the scene found evidence of shots fired in the area. There were no reports of any injuries.

ICPD is asking for anyone in the area with security cameras to look over their footage and reach out to the department with any potential video of the shooting.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

