Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Multiple people taken into custody after Christmas Day shooting in Iowa City

UIPD issued a Hawk Alert just after 2 o’clock Monday morning for the 200-block of S Van Buren
Christmas day shooting in Iowa City
Christmas day shooting in Iowa City
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa Police say multiple people were taken into custody after reports of a shooting early Christmas morning.

UIPD issued a Hawk Alert just after 2 o’clock Monday morning for the 200-block of S Van Buren, advising people to take shelter and avoid the area as police investigated the scene.

In a press release, Iowa City Police said dispatchers heard multiple shots fired while taking calls. Officers at the scene found evidence of shots fired in the area. There were no reports of any injuries.

ICPD is asking for anyone in the area with security cameras to look over their footage and reach out to the department with any potential video of the shooting.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
The North Mankato Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects...
North Mankato Police seek public’s help in identifying three suspects
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
A rare combination of the right conditions lead to a coating of light snow in upper North...
Rare event coats Upper North with snow

Latest News

The main entrance and skyways for the MCHS Event Center will be closing at 6 p.m. on Tuesday...
MCHS Event Center main entrance, skyways to close at 6 p.m., Dec. 26-27
First responders sent to semi rollover Christmas Eve near Spencer, IA
FILE - Fairmont Police want to make sure drivers are checking their tires before leaving the...
Fairmont Police: Check your lug nuts
The parade consisted of an array of emergency vehicles, featuring the Nicollet County Sheriffs...
Courtland sounds off sirens for Santa
Beginning at 9 a.m. a portion of Cherry Street, between South Front Street and South...
Water main break causes temporary closure of Cherry Street