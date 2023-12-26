No Dakota 38+2 ride to be held in 2023

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There will be no Dakota 38+2 memorial ride this year.

Ride officials say that now is the time to grieve for the creator of the ride, Jim Miller.

Miller passed away in February at 74 years old.

Miller’s family members say the idea of the memorial ride came to him in a dream.

Over the past 17 years, Miller’s dream became a mass movement.

But out of respect for his family and legacy, officials say there will be no ride this year.

On Dec. 26, 1862, 38 Dakota men and two others were publicly executed in downtown Mankato.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.