No Dakota 38+2 ride to be held in 2023

There will be no Dakota 38+2 Memorial Ride this year. Ride officials say that now is the time to grieve for the creator of the ride, Jim Miller.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There will be no Dakota 38+2 memorial ride this year.

Ride officials say that now is the time to grieve for the creator of the ride, Jim Miller.

Miller passed away in February at 74 years old.

Miller’s family members say the idea of the memorial ride came to him in a dream.

Over the past 17 years, Miller’s dream became a mass movement.

But out of respect for his family and legacy, officials say there will be no ride this year.

On Dec. 26, 1862, 38 Dakota men and two others were publicly executed in downtown Mankato.

