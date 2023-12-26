Your Photos
Person of interest sought by Austin Police

By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The Austin Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman they are calling a person of interest in a theft case.

Police have posted images taken from surveillance video of the woman they are seeking to identify, along with a vehicle connected to the alleged theft, on its Facebook page. The date timestamp is from Saturday, December 23.

The post said the incident happened at a local business, but no additional information has been made available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Austin Police at (507) 437-9405.

Austin P.D. seek person of interest in theft case.
Austin P.D. seek person of interest in theft case.(Austin Police Dept. Facebook)
