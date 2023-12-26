Rain to come to an end, quiet start to the new year

Rain showers expected to wrap up by Wednesday leading to a quiet start to the new year.

After a rather soggy Christmas weekend, rain and the light rain/snow mix for portions of the area will slowly wrap up between today and Wednesday as temperatures hover in the mid 30s through the afternoon hours. Winds will be light up to 10 mph with mostly cloudy skies sticking around. Tuesday night will drop into the upper-20s, while Wednesday night is projected to dip into the low-30s.

Thursday will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day before skies gradually become partly cloudy after midnight. Temperatures will be slightly warmer with highs hovering in the mid to upper-30s through the afternoon hours with winds reaching up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Thursday night will be on the chilly side as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Friday morning as skies gradually become partly cloudy.

Skies will continue to clear up making way for mostly sunny skies by Friday. Temperatures will hover in the upper-30s through the afternoon hours with a light breeze up to 15 mph mixed in. Friday night will gradually become partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Saturday morning.

New Year’s Eve weekend will become mostly cloudy once again with temperatures slowly dropping. Saturday will hover in the mid-30s with winds up to 15 mph, gusts up to 20 mph at times. Temperatures will dip into the low-20s by Sunday morning. Sunday, or New Year’s Eve, will remain mostly cloudy as temperatures hover in the upper-20s with winds reaching up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. New Year’s Eve will remain quiet with skies becoming partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-teens by Monday morning.

Monday, or New Year’s Day, will continue with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will continue to hover in the low-30s through the afternoon hours as winds reach up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Monday night will become partly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the low to mid-20s by Tuesday morning.

The middle of next week will be partly cloudy on Tuesday followed by mostly cloudy by Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will remain cooler with highs hovering in the low to mid-30s on Tuesday with temperatures dipping into the the mid-20s by Wednesday morning. As skies become mostly cloudy by Wednesday, temperatures will continue to remain cooler with highs in the mid to upper-20s both Wednesday and Thursday. Winds will be slightly breezy, reaching up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the upper-teens both Wednesday and Thursday nights.

