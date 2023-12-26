UPDATE: Cherry Street to reopen Saturday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -

UPDATE: Concrete is still needed to set once the water main break is fixed. As a result, the portion of Cherry Street that is currently temporarily closed, is now expected to reopen in the afternoon, weather allowing, on Sat., Dec. 30.

UPDATE - The closed portion of Cherry Street will now be expected to reopen on Fri., Dec. 29.

According to the City of Mankato, construction crews are needing to replace a section of concrete, after repairing the water main break. This will extend the closure of Cherry Street, between South Front Street and South Riverfront Drive, an additional day.

A water main break on Cherry Street has motorists looking for alternate routes on Tuesday.

Beginning at 9 a.m. a portion of Cherry Street, between South Front Street and South Riverfront Drive, is temporarily closing.

Weather permitting, the road should reopen later in the day.

For more information contact staff at 311 or 507-387-8600.

