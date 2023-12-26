Water main break causes temporary closure of Cherry Street

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A water main break on Cherry Street has motorists looking for alternate routes on Tuesday.

Beginning at 9 a.m. a portion of Cherry Street, between South Front Street and South Riverfront Drive, is temporarily closing.

Weather permitting, the road should reopen later in the day.

For more information contact staff at 311 or 507-387-8600.

