Water main break causes temporary closure of Cherry Street

Beginning at 9 a.m. a portion of Cherry Street, between South Front Street and South...
Beginning at 9 a.m. a portion of Cherry Street, between South Front Street and South Riverfront Drive, is temporarily closing.(City of Mankato)
By Hal Senal
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A water main break on Cherry Street has motorists looking for alternate routes on Tuesday.

Beginning at 9 a.m. a portion of Cherry Street, between South Front Street and South Riverfront Drive, is temporarily closing.

Weather permitting, the road should reopen later in the day.

For more information contact staff at 311 or 507-387-8600.

