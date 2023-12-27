Calm and cooler, yet still warmer than average

After a record warm and very wet Christmas, our weather pattern is going to settle down and start to feel at least a little more like it’s supposed to this time of year. While there may still be some patchy fog and a few scattered slick spots tonight, the rest of this week and into the new year will be partly cloudy with cooler highs in the 30s. While this is considerably cooler than we were over Christmas, it’s still about 5 to 10 degrees above average for this time of year. That trend will continue as long-range models show no indication of any major winter-type weather system through the first week or two of January.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 30s. We will continue to see clearing tonight with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 20s. As temperatures drop, we may see some patchy fog form. With temperatures below freezing, that fog could frost roads, creating scattered slippery spots through Thursday morning.

Thursday and Friday will be quiet with highs in the mid to upper 30s. We are keeping an eye on a clipper system that will move through Saturday into Sunday. As of right now, I do not expect much precipitation from this system, but it will bring in colder air that will drop highs into the twenties by Sunday afternoon. We will rebound fairly quickly with more sunshine and highs returning to the low to mid 30s by mid next week.

