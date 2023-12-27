City of Mankato: Offices closed for New Year’s Day holiday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato is taking the day off on Jan. 1, 2024.

The closure is in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday.

There will be no City bus service; as well, residential garbage and recycling pick-up will be affected:

No garbage and recycling pick-up on Tues., Jan. 2.

Tuesday’s garbage and recycling pick-up will be on Wed., Jan. 3.

Wednesday’s garbage and recycling pick-up will be on Thurs., Jan. 4.

Thursday’s garbage and recycling pick-up will be on Fri., Jan. 5.

Friday’s garbage and recycling pick-up will be on Sat., Jan. 6.

For more information contact staff at 311 or 507-387-8600.

