Driver hits, injures pedestrian in downtown Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - According to the Mankato Department of Public Safety, they along with Mayo Ambulance responded to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of Front Street South and Warren Street around 6:00 p.m Tuesday.

Police say, emergency responders determined that a 72-year-old Illinois resident was struck by a vehicle that was turning westbound onto Warren Street from Front Street South.

The pedestrian was brought to Mankato Mayo hospital to be treated for injuries. MN State Patrol responded to conduct a crash reconstruction.

The incident remains under investigation by the Mankato Department of Public Safety.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.