Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Fatal hit-and-run incident in Willmar leaves one man dead

Responding officers treated the 52-year-old unidentified pedestrian for his extensive...
Responding officers treated the 52-year-old unidentified pedestrian for his extensive injuries, but he would later be pronounced dead at a local hospital. (Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLMAR, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Willmar are searching for a suspect after a hit-and-run incident leaves a man dead.

Responding officers treated the 52-year-old pedestrian for his extensive injuries, but he would later be pronounced dead at a local hospital.

It happened just after 8 p.m., on Tuesday, at the intersection of 1st Street South and Willmar Avenue in Willmar.

The man’s name is being withheld as authorities notify family members.

According to Willmar Police, the vehicle believed to have caused the man’s death continued northbound from the scene after allegedly striking the man at the southeast corner of the intersection.

Authorities believe the driver was in a four-door, dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with possible camera footage or information is asked to contact Willmar Police, as the investigation is still ongoing.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
The North Mankato Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects...
North Mankato Police seek public’s help in identifying three suspects
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
A rare combination of the right conditions lead to a coating of light snow in upper North...
Rare event coats Upper North with snow

Latest News

The City of Mankato is taking the day off on Jan. 1, 2024, in observance of the New Year’s Day...
City of Mankato: Offices closed for New Year’s Day holiday
The grant will support funding for the Youth Mental Health Navigator program, fulfilling...
GMAUW receives $20K from Consolidated Communications for Mental Health Navigator program
FILE - Kwanzaa (Swahili for “first fruits) is a non-religious observation of African...
Kwanzaa weeklong holiday observance underway
Starting January 1, Minnesota will be adding a new type of customization to its license plate...
Minnesota to implement new ‘blackout plates’ in January