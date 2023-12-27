Fatal hit-and-run incident in Willmar leaves one man dead

WILLMAR, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Willmar are searching for a suspect after a hit-and-run incident leaves a man dead.

Responding officers treated the 52-year-old pedestrian for his extensive injuries, but he would later be pronounced dead at a local hospital.

It happened just after 8 p.m., on Tuesday, at the intersection of 1st Street South and Willmar Avenue in Willmar.

The man’s name is being withheld as authorities notify family members.

According to Willmar Police, the vehicle believed to have caused the man’s death continued northbound from the scene after allegedly striking the man at the southeast corner of the intersection.

Authorities believe the driver was in a four-door, dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with possible camera footage or information is asked to contact Willmar Police, as the investigation is still ongoing.

