GMAUW receives $20K from Consolidated Communications for Mental Health Navigator program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) – The Greater Mankato Area United Way (GMAUW) received a $20,000 grant from the Consolidated Communications Community Fund of the Mankato Area Foundation (MAF).

The grant will support funding for the Youth Mental Health Navigator program, fulfilling financial needs for the upcoming year.

The program stems from United Way’s ability to unite community organizations that seek new ways to reduce barriers for youth accessing mental health services.

Youth Mental Health Navigators work within schools, taking the reins in coordinating services, which decreases the amount of wait-time for outside help.

While the funding is complete for the next school year, GMAUW is actively raising dollars to support the program for the next three years.

The Consolidated Communications Community Fund of the Mankato Area Foundation has given more than $6.5 million to non-profit organizations since it was founded in 1963.

The Consolidated Communications Community Fund focuses its outreach to communities in southern Minnesota and is administered through the Mankato Area Foundation.

The MAF is a donor-driven community foundation that aims to improve the livability in Greater Mankato through its philanthropic efforts.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.