Kwanzaa weeklong holiday observance underway

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tuesday marked the beginning of the weeklong celebration of Kwanzaa.

The holiday (Swahili for “first fruits”), created in 1966 as a non-religious observation of African Americans’ ancestral roots, celebrates seven core principles that include:

Creativity

Collective responsibility

Self-determination

Faith

Purpose

The kinara holds seven candles (the colors black, green, and red) representing the people, their struggle, and the future, along with the seven principles.

The celebration of Kwanzaa ends on the first day of 2024.

