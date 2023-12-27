Your Photos
Minnesota to implement new “blackout plates” in January

Courtesy: MN Department of Safety
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – Starting January 1, Minnesota will be adding a new type of customization to its license plate options, commonly called “blackout plates.”

Popular in Minnesota’s neighbor Iowa, the new plates are an added option for state drivers that will be available for an added fee of around $30 per year.

While the added customization is a draw for drivers, DFL Senator Scott Dibble, Minneapolis, chair of the transportation committee, says it helps out the state as well.

“[The transportation] agency doesn’t really get supported through the general fund, it’s supported by the activities, the services that it provides to the motoring public. And so this would be an opportunity for [the public] to support the many, many public services that they provide,” Dibble said.

To keep up with transportation costs, the state often has to pull money by raising tab fees or other taxes.

“The fees that are raised from license plates, from license tab fees and things like that go into the Vehicle Services Fund,” Dibble said.

Funding from the plates, while likely small, will help negate the need to find as much funding in other areas.

The new blackout plates will be available in the same way that current customizable license plates, such as the DNR license plates, are.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

