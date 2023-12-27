Quiet conditions with New Year’s cooldown on the way

Relatively seasonal temperatures expected heading into the new year with quiet conditions sticking around.

Following a rather wet and rainy Christmas weekend, conditions are expected to quiet down as dry air moves into the area. Skies will remain mostly cloudy today through Thursday before mostly sunny skies return by Friday. Temperatures heading into the end of this week, and year, will remain above average with highs hovering in the mid-30s with light winds reaching up to 15 mph and occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times.

New Year’s weekend will remain on the quiet side with mostly cloudy skies returning by Saturday night. Temperatures on Saturday are projected to hover in the low to mid-30s with winds up to 15 mph and occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-20s by Sunday morning.

New Year’s Eve will be mostly cloudy and cooler with highs topping out in the upper-20s. Winds will continue to reach up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Sunday night will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy with a stray flurry or two possible as temperatures dip into the upper-teens by Monday morning.

New Year’s Day, Monday, will return to mostly sunny skies as temperatures hover in the low-30s through the afternoon hours. Winds will continue reaching up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Monday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the low-20s by Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will rise into the mid-30s for Tuesday with mostly sunny skies gradually becoming partly cloudy by Tuesday night. Temperatures overnight will dip into the mid-20s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday into the following weekend is when more seasonal temperatures will move in along with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will hover in the low-30s on Wednesday afternoon before gradually dropping into the mid-20s on Thursday and low to mid-20s on Friday. Conditions as of right now are looking to remain quiet and dry. Overnight temperatures are projected to dip into the mid to upper-teens and low-20s.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.