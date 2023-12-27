Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

River Bottom Tavern and Brewhouse opens in Henderson

The new business will be called River Bottom Tavern and Brewhouse, named after the river, that runs near the town.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Ryan and Kelly Horning had their first dance as husband and wife at the former Roadhaus in Henderson when they were 20 and 21 years old.

Now, over two decades later, they own the properties along with their partners.

”We have the bar experience. We just didn’t have the restaurant experience, so that’s why we invited Craig and Linnea (Bullert) to be our partners, because he’s been cooking for 30 years with Linnea’s help.”

The properties closed back in May of this year, leaving an empty space in the Heart of Henderson.

Yet, according to the new owners, all that is about to change. Which has many of the local businesses and residents excited to see it up and running.  

“My wife fell in love with the community. She really didn’t want to buy the farm or the hardware store. (In Henderson) But once she went down to the Roadhouse, that was our one of our serious dates and she kind of basically said put an offer. And I really like this community. That’s how I want her over. It was the community.”

”This year, having this open is going to really help us with having the vitality back of the role and it’s always there, but it’s going to definitely add to the atmosphere for sure.”  

The new business will be called River Bottom Tavern and Brewhouse, named after the river, that runs near the town.

”We don’t want to make it too different either. That’s important to us. To make it better, but not lose the history or the integrity of the buildings.”   

The owners say they don’t have a set opening date. But, they hope to do it as soon as possible.

Remodeling is already underway for the  River Bottom Tavern and Brewhouse. Owners say they will still offer space for community events, especially the very popular Henderson Lions Bingo nights.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
The North Mankato Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects...
North Mankato Police seek public’s help in identifying three suspects
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
A rare combination of the right conditions lead to a coating of light snow in upper North...
Rare event coats Upper North with snow

Latest News

In Ramsey County, Minnesota
New elections laws aim to make Minnesota voting more accessible
Temperatures remain above average as we wrap up 2023 and head into the start of 2024
Mitch Keegan's Tuesday Forecast 12/26/23
On December 25th, at approximately 8:53 pm, emergency crews responded to the 14000 block of...
Davenport man commits assault, causes $17,000 in damage leaving Christmas party
Austin P.D. seeking to ID person of interest in theft case.
Person of interest sought by Austin Police