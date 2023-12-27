River Bottom Tavern and Brewhouse opens in Henderson

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Ryan and Kelly Horning had their first dance as husband and wife at the former Roadhaus in Henderson when they were 20 and 21 years old.

Now, over two decades later, they own the properties along with their partners.

”We have the bar experience. We just didn’t have the restaurant experience, so that’s why we invited Craig and Linnea (Bullert) to be our partners, because he’s been cooking for 30 years with Linnea’s help.”

The properties closed back in May of this year, leaving an empty space in the Heart of Henderson.

Yet, according to the new owners, all that is about to change. Which has many of the local businesses and residents excited to see it up and running.

“My wife fell in love with the community. She really didn’t want to buy the farm or the hardware store. (In Henderson) But once she went down to the Roadhouse, that was our one of our serious dates and she kind of basically said put an offer. And I really like this community. That’s how I want her over. It was the community.”

”This year, having this open is going to really help us with having the vitality back of the role and it’s always there, but it’s going to definitely add to the atmosphere for sure.”

The new business will be called River Bottom Tavern and Brewhouse, named after the river, that runs near the town.

”We don’t want to make it too different either. That’s important to us. To make it better, but not lose the history or the integrity of the buildings.”

The owners say they don’t have a set opening date. But, they hope to do it as soon as possible.

Remodeling is already underway for the River Bottom Tavern and Brewhouse. Owners say they will still offer space for community events, especially the very popular Henderson Lions Bingo nights.

