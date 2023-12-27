Your Photos
Sheep go on the lam during live Nativity event

A Polish church was getting ready for the Nativity scene of Jesus Christ, but a living piece went missing. (Source: WHDH, POLICE AUDIO, CNN)
By Juliana Mazza, WHDH via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOSTON, Mass. (WHDH) – A pair of sheep in Boston that were supposed to be in a church’s live Nativity on Christmas Eve ended up on the lam.

A Polish church was getting ready for the Nativity scene of Jesus Christ, but a living piece went missing.

On the day before the year’s most attended mass, an elusive white and black sheep managed to escape from the church.

The priest said it was a wild scene.

“The police were chasing them with I think five cruisers and some of our parishioners joined them,” Father George said.

After a wild goose chase, the animals were rescued unharmed.

Parish officials said they aren’t sure how the sheep escaped or how long they were wandering the city before being captured.

