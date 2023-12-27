Your Photos
UPDATE: Pedestrian involved with Dec. 26 accident identified

Police say, emergency responders determined that a 72-year-old Illinois resident was struck by a vehicle that was turning westbound onto Warren Street from Front Street South.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -

UPDATE: In a release from the City of Mankato, the pedestrian involved in the Dec. 26 accident has been identified as Lawrence J. Anderson, 72, an Illinois resident.

Anderson’s medical condition is currently unknown, at this time.

KEYC News now will continue to provide updates to this story.

According to the Mankato Department of Public Safety, they along with Mayo Ambulance responded to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of Front Street South and Warren Street around 6:00 p.m Tuesday.

Police say, emergency responders determined that a 72-year-old Illinois resident was struck by a vehicle that was turning westbound onto Warren Street from Front Street South.

The pedestrian was brought to Mankato Mayo hospital to be treated for injuries. MN State Patrol responded to conduct a crash reconstruction.

The incident remains under investigation by the Mankato Department of Public Safety.

