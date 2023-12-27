Your Photos
Winter trout catch-and-release season begins next week

The Winter trout fishing season, which is catch-and-release only at all designated trout streams, begins Jan. 1 in southeastern Minnesota and runs until Apr. 14
By Michael McShane
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - While the warm weather may not be good for making snowmen, it is making a lot of fisher-men excited for next week.

Winter trout fishing begins Jan. 1 in southeastern Minnesota and runs until Apr. 14.

The season will be catch-and-release only at all designated trout streams.

The streams are all in counties in the southeastern part of the state including Dodge, Olmsted and Goodhue County.

Anglers will also have added fishing opportunities in Beaver Creek Valley, Forestville and Whitewater state parks.

