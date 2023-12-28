Your Photos
1 dead after falling through ice on Lake of the Woods

They fell through on Thursday morning and their body was recovered Thursday afternoon
By Dan Wolfe
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ANGLE INLET, MN. (Northern News Now) - At least one person has died after a large vehicle broke through the ice on Lake of the Woods.

According to the Lake of the Woods Sheriff’s Office, it happened Wednesday near a resort in the Northwest Angle.

Officials say a group was riding in a large vehicle used to transport anglers out on the ice when it broke through.

One person who was in the vehicle drowned.

We’re working to learn more about the others and a possible rescue.

Lake of the Woods is a nationwide ice fishing destination that usually has plenty of ice for anglers by this point in the year.

However, due to the unprecedented warm weather this December, many resorts across the lake have begun pulling anglers from the ice.

This is a developing story. Stay with Northern News Now for further updates.

