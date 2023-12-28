Above average temperatures welcome the new year despite a cooldown

The new year will start off with quiet conditions and above average temperatures sticking around despite a gradual cooldown expected.

This year will end with relatively quiet conditions with a mix of cloud coverage and sunshine heading into the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will hover in the mid-30s today before rising into the upper-30s with mostly sunny skies by Friday afternoon. Clouds will gradually return throughout Saturday with highs hovering in the low to mid-30s. We may see some scattered flurries throughout Saturday afternoon, evening and night as skies remain cloudy heading into Sunday. Sunday will continue with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures hovering in the low-30s through the afternoon hours.

New Year’s Eve will remain rather cloudy with more bitter temperatures moving in. Winds will be slightly breezy reaching up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times as temperatures dip into the upper-teens by New Year’s Day (Monday).

The start of the new year will kick off with sunshine throughout Monday and most of Tuesday. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-30s Monday and Tuesday with winds reaching up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Overnight temperatures will dip into the low to mid-20s with clouds returning to the area late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The middle to end of next week will remain mostly cloudy despite pockets of sunshine mixed in. Temperatures will gradually cool off as highs drop from the low-30s on Wednesday into the mid-20s by Saturday. Skies will remain mostly cloudy before becoming partly cloudy by Saturday. Winds throughout the middle to end of the week will reach up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Overnight temperatures will dip into the upper-teens and low to mid-20s by the following morning.

