Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

4-year-old and infant in Colorado found safe after endangered missing alert

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has canceled an alert issued for a 4-year-old child and a...
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has canceled an alert issued for a 4-year-old child and a 23-month-old infant.(NCMEC)
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A statewide alert issued in Colorado on Thursday for two young children has been canceled, KKTV reports.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an alert for 4-year-old Zuryah Thalacker and 23-month-old Ansom Thalacker.

Officials say the two children were located and were safe as of 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials say the children have been missing since Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. when they were last seen in the Sterling area.

The alert stated that the children may have been with 28-year-old Justina Lambert.

The CBI did not disclose the relationship between the three in the alert.

The alert said the children were believed to be traveling in a 2007 White Nissan Murano with CA license plate 9ERA912, with the rear bumper missing.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
The North Mankato Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects...
North Mankato Police seek public’s help in identifying three suspects
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
(FILE PHOTO) According to the Mankato Area Public Schools, a fire in a 2nd-floor restroom was...
Fight breaks out at Mankato East amidst dismissal due to bathroom fire

Latest News

Pizza Hut is set to lay off more than 1,200 delivery drivers in Southern California.
Pizza Hut to lay off more than 1,000 delivery drivers in California ahead of wage hike
An Israeli armoured personnel carrier (APC) moves near the Gaza Strip border, in southern...
American-Canadian-Israeli woman believed to be held hostage in Gaza pronounced dead
Police said officers responded to the call just before 6 p.m. on Dec. 25. When officers...
Officers responding to car crash on Christmas find man dressed as the Grinch behind the wheel
The Adams County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Joshua Maloy was killed in a crash on Christmas...
Deputy reporting for duty killed in Christmas Eve crash, sheriff’s office says