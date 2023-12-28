Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Hosanna Journey’s Care Groups: Here to help with life’s hurts, habits and hang-ups

Nate and Peggy from Hosanna Journey’s Care Group program. for adults and kids dealing with life’s struggles, stopped by Kato Living to talk about the program.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Nate and Peggy from Hosanna Journey’s Care Group program stopped by Kato Living, to talk about Hosanna Journeys Program, consisting of small groups for adults and children dealing with life’s hurts, habits and hang-ups.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
The North Mankato Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects...
North Mankato Police seek public’s help in identifying three suspects
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
(FILE PHOTO) According to the Mankato Area Public Schools, a fire in a 2nd-floor restroom was...
Fight breaks out at Mankato East amidst dismissal due to bathroom fire

Latest News

Many of us suffer from back pain? So, what can we do about it? Dr. Seth Nelson with Rising Sun...
Back pain? Try Spinal Decompression Therapy
It’s a spacious place for the lover of the sweet and savory -- from the ice cream to the...
Old Town Bagels spreads the love in Owatonna
Nate and Peggy from Hosanna Journey’s Care Group program stopped by Kato Living, to talk about...
Hosanna Journeys Care Groups: Helping with life’s hurts, habits and hang-ups
Dr. Seth Nelson with Rising Sun Chiropractic in St. Peter joined Kato Living to talk about one...
Back pain? Try Spinal Decompression Therapy
The City of Mankato is taking the day off on Jan. 1, 2024, in observance of the New Year’s Day...
City of Mankato: Offices closed for New Year’s Day holiday