Kwik-Trip Holiday Basketball Tournament: Day 1

Area teams collide at Bethany Lutheran College.
By Haley McCormick
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Wednesday night kicked off the 25th annual Kwik Trip Holiday High School Basketball Tournament at Bethany Lutheran College. Wednesday was the first round of the tournament.

Minnesota Valley Lutheran beat St. Clair 95-69.

New Ulm beat New Richland- Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 103-35.

Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial beat Fairmont 62-50.

Maple River beat Mankato Loyola 70-46.

All the action resumes tomorrow at Bethany Lutheran College.

