Kwik-Trip Holiday Basketball Tournament: Day 1

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Wednesday night kicked off the 25th annual Kwik Trip Holiday High School Basketball Tournament at Bethany Lutheran College. Wednesday was the first round of the tournament.

Minnesota Valley Lutheran beat St. Clair 95-69.

New Ulm beat New Richland- Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 103-35.

Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial beat Fairmont 62-50.

Maple River beat Mankato Loyola 70-46.

All the action resumes tomorrow at Bethany Lutheran College.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.