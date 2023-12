OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s a spacious place for the lover of the sweet and savory -- from the ice cream to the bagels and the coffee -- Old Town Bagels in Owatonna is on a mission to cater to customers of all ages.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.