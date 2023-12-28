Your Photos
Resident group sues City of Fairmont over proposed community center

FILE - A group of Fairmont residents, known as “Fairmont Taxpayers Coalition for Government...
FILE - A group of Fairmont residents, known as “Fairmont Taxpayers Coalition for Government Transparency," is suing the city over plans for the future community center in town. Pictured here is the rendering of a proposed community center in Fairmont, Minn.)(KEYC)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - A group of residents in Fairmont is suing the city over plans for the future community center in town.

The lawsuit, filed on Nov. 29, in Minnesota’s 4th Division of the U.S. District Court, was brought forth by a group known as “Fairmont Taxpayers Coalition for Government Transparency.”

The group claims the 2016 referendum provided for the original framework for funding the proposed community center, was flawed.

According to the lawsuit, language used in the accepted referendum question was modified before being presented to voters.

The Plaintiffs accuse the city of violating a Minnesota statute which states local sales tax measures to be approved by voters, must be “dedicated exclusively to payment of the costs of a specific project which is designated.”

The lawsuit continues to claim that conditions of the referendum have not been met by the city, including private fundraising requirements to build the proposed community center.

Plaintiffs are seeking a resolution that would eliminate the sales tax imposed through the 2016 referendum and put a halt to the community center project as it is currently planned.

A representative for The City of Fairmont says the city is aware of the lawsuit and is not making any comment at this time.

KEYC News Now will have more to share about the community center saga, later tonight.

