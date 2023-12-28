Your Photos
Sales surge at Rochester flag store after new Minnesota state flag reveal

Rochester flag store sees sales surge after new Minnesota state flag announcement
Rochester flag store sees sales surge after new Minnesota state flag announcement(KTTC)
By Eric Min
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Herold Flags in Northwest Rochester says it has seen a dramatic increase in sales of the current Minnesota state flag after Minnesota state leaders announced the creation of the new flag.

Owner Lee Herold said he sold a year’s worth of Minnesota flags in just two weeks.

Herold said sales are so high, some of his flag suppliers have already run out of these flags.

Herold said he started getting calls right away after the new flag’s final design was announced, and that the shop was swamped since the very first day.

“They’re buying it for historic reasons, so they have it in the future. Just as a piece of history. And they’re also buying it because they preer it, and they are not enthused about the current one that the Commission has chosen.”

Herold Flags Owner Lee Herold

Herold said the new Minnesota state flags will be widely available for sales at around March.

