Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Two rescued from Upper Red Lake after ATV goes through the ice

Photo of Upper Red Lake, MN on December 15, 2023.
Photo of Upper Red Lake, MN on December 15, 2023.(Greater MN Rentals)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER RED LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two men are safe after being rescued from Upper Red Lake on the morning of Thursday, December 28. This is the fourth rescue on Upper Red Lake since mid-December.

“We need it to freeze, because we’re not able to stop people from going out,” Beltrami County Public Information Officer Chris Muller told Valley News Live.

Beltrami County officials were called around 7:45 a.m. to an area about 1.5 miles north of the Red Lake Ice Cabins for two people who were stranded on the ice. Muller says the men were helped off of the ice by people from a nearby resort, so the emergency crews enroute were canceled.

Muller adds, an ATV went through the ice, but it may be a while before it can be recovered because ice conditions are so poor. He says two ice houses are also stuck on the ice at this time.

Emergency crews have been busy with rescues on Upper Red Lake so far this season.

“We do not judge or condemn the actions of people who desire to fish Upper Red Lake on early ice,” Kelliher Fire & Rescue posted on Facebook. “NEVER be afraid to dial 911 if on the ice and are in a dangerous situation.”

On December 17, about three dozen people had to be rescued off of an ice chunk that detached from shore on Upper Red Lake. On Tuesday, December 19, a plane had to be removed from Upper Red Lake, after it broke through the ice. On December 21, Beltrami County officials received a 911 call about three men who had fallen through the ice while fishing. Two of the three men fell into the water, but were able to get back on top of the ice.

Related Stories
Pilot identified after plane goes through the ice on Upper Red Lake
35 people rescued from ice chunk in Beltrami County
Three rescue missions happen in one week on Upper Red Lake

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
The North Mankato Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects...
North Mankato Police seek public’s help in identifying three suspects
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
(FILE PHOTO) According to the Mankato Area Public Schools, a fire in a 2nd-floor restroom was...
Fight breaks out at Mankato East amidst dismissal due to bathroom fire

Latest News

KEYC News Now at Noon Recording
KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
FILE - A group of Fairmont residents, known as “Fairmont Taxpayers Coalition for Government...
Resident group sues City of Fairmont over proposed community center
Bringing home the real meaning of Christmas: That was the idea at Good Samaritan Society...
Windom nursing home puts on holiday play to build community engagement
The former Mayo Clinic building in Owatonna is on its way to a new purpose: a co-location for...
Former Mayo building to become homeless shelter in Owatonna