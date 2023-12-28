Windom nursing home puts on holiday play to build community engagement

WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - Bringing home the real meaning of Christmas: That was the idea at a nursing home in Windom, on Wed., Dec. 27, as residents took part in a Christmas play.

In only just a few weeks, seniors at the Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home rehearsed for their Holiday Nativity Play.

The Windom Methodist Church offered their piano player and donated costumes for the performance.

“Oh, I think it’s really exciting to get everybody together and you know, to get these residents to volunteer,” said Karen Brinkman, who serves as the play’s Narrator. “I mean, I’m a resident, too, but to get everybody to volunteer and be in costume? That’s really something!”

The idea started with the thought of celebrating Christmas together -- as a community.

“I’m very excited,” said Rick Frederickson, a coordinator for the event. “I’m excited for them because they’re excited, and it’s just a great time for us to really be together; to enjoy each other’s company -- to focus on the reason for the season and to really just have a good time together and, so, I’m excited for them.”

The cast, all played by residents, included Mary and Joseph, the Inn Keeper, The Register, four Angels, three shepherds and three Wise Men.

“It’s just fun to see everybody interacting and talking and developing relationships with other residents,” said Brinkman. “Between the residents that haven’t done that before.”

This was the first year for the Christmas play.

