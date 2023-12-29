After Christmas, trees are going to the goats in Faribault

FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) - Who would have thought that a goat snacking on a Christmas tree would prove beneficial to Rice County community members and farm owners?

And yet...

When the holidays are over, residents in Faribault have an efficient way to get rid of their Christmas trees.

Jake from Goats Dispatch got the idea around 10 years ago and worked with the city to find a convenient location.

Residents bring their trees...and Jake brings the goats.

For several years now, the animals have enjoyed a delicious post-holiday meal.

“It’s been a really great working relationship, and it’s good for the community because they’ve got a place to take their trees,” said Paul Peahasky, Park and Recreation Director for the City of Faribault. “It’s getting harder and harder to find a place to drop them off, and we don’t want them just dumping them out along roadsides and stuff like that. So, this is a good relationship that works out well for everybody.”

Goats eating Christmas trees can help farmers because it cuts down on the cost of hay. In the spring, the goats’ waste is then sold to community members because it is known to be some of the best fertilizer due to its texture.

“It’s exciting to actually have been able to start this,” said Samantha Bryant, Inheritor of Tupa’s Clover Leaf Farmstead LLC. “A Lot of other farms have picked up on it, too, because it’s more than I can handle; and it’s pretty much helped farmers and communities start connecting with each other. It’s no longer, ‘Oh! They’re the scary farmers’ or, “Oh! They’re the scary city people!’ They’re all starting to learn from each other.”

The goats also get nutrients and vitamins that are good for their health.

“There’s different places like this all over the place,” said Peahasky. “There’s a lot of different goat farmers out there and [the goats] love to sit and snack on them, all winter long. So, the fresher they are, the better for the goats.”

For those who would like to drop off their Christmas trees, they can hoof it to the White Sands Dog Park, located in Faribault.

