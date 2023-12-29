Cooler, but still above average temps heading into 2024

After a cooldown, we’re definitely closer to normal, but these above-average temperatures continue as we approach the new year.

Highs in the 30s are the trend going through this weekend and into the start of next week and 2024. Lows will reach the lower 20s and even into the teens on New Year’s Eve so you’ll want to dress a bit warm if you have any outdoor plans.

Saturday, we could see some scattered flurries or light snow showers around the area. It’s likely that not everyone will receive snow, and those who do will only see a light dusting to around an inch as of now. Despite small snow totals, roads could still be slick Saturday night and Sunday morning, so keep that in mind if you’ll be doing any traveling for the holiday weekend.

