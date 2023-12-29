Your Photos
Dozens of people trapped on Upper Red Lake ice floe

Photo of Upper Red Lake, MN on December 15, 2023.
Photo of Upper Red Lake, MN on December 15, 2023.(Greater MN Rentals)
By Matt McConico
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says there are 75 to 100 people stranded on an Upper Red Lake ice floe that has detached from the main ice.

It separated Friday evening and anglers are not able to get back to shore.

The sheriff’s office say the open water is too large to bridge.

They are working on an operation to get people back to shore.

The Sheriff’s Office says several area emergency responders are en route.

There are no indications of anyone in the water.

