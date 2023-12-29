Your Photos
Eagle Lake residents will now take True Transit for traveling to Mankato area

Beginning Jan. 2, Eagle Lake residents will be able to book a ride to Mankato or North Mankato through TRUE Transit.
By Michael McShane
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Beginning on Sunday, Mankato’s Public Transit System will no longer serve Eagle Lake residents.

However, the new change doesn’t mean Eagle Lake residents will be without a way to travel to either Mankato or North Mankato.

Beginning Jan. 2, Eagle Lake residents will be able to book a ride to Mankato or North Mankato through TRUE Transit.

Until now, TRUE Transit has only been a way for Eagle Lake residents to travel to other cities in Blue Earth, Nicollet, and Le Sueur County.

