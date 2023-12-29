Eagle Lake residents will now take True Transit for traveling to Mankato area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Beginning on Sunday, Mankato’s Public Transit System will no longer serve Eagle Lake residents.

However, the new change doesn’t mean Eagle Lake residents will be without a way to travel to either Mankato or North Mankato.

Beginning Jan. 2, Eagle Lake residents will be able to book a ride to Mankato or North Mankato through TRUE Transit.

Until now, TRUE Transit has only been a way for Eagle Lake residents to travel to other cities in Blue Earth, Nicollet, and Le Sueur County.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.