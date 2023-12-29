Your Photos
‘Fairmont Taxpayers Coalition for Government Transparency’ sues City of Fairmont over proposed community center

A group of Fairmont residents, "Fairmont Taxpayers Coalition for Government Transparency," is suing the City over plans for the town's future community center.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont Taxpayers Coalition for Government Transparency claims the 2016 referendum that provided the original framework for funding the proposed community center was flawed.

According to the lawsuit, language used in the accepted referendum question was modified before being presented to voters.

The group accuses the city of Fairmont of violating Minnesota statute: which states local sales tax measures to be approved by voters, must be “dedicated exclusively to payment of the costs of a specific project which is designated.”

The lawsuit claims that conditions of the referendum have not been met by the city, including private fundraising requirements to build the proposed community center.

Complainants are seeking a resolution that would eliminate the sales tax imposed through the 2016 referendum and put a halt to the community center project as it is currently planned.

In part of a statement sent to KEYC News Now, the Fairmont Taxpayers Coalition say:

In November of this year, the Fairmont Area Community Center Foundation narrowed down design options to a final one. Which they say the total cost is estimated be $26.6 million.

At the last city council meeting, the council passed a motion to explore additional funding, including a new market tax credit, state bonding and a half-cent sale tax to go toward a community center/ice built at the same time.

While the future of the project remains unknown, there is potential for the new city council to bring back the topic after the start of the new year.

A representative for The City of Fairmont says the city is aware of the lawsuit and is not making any comment at this time.

