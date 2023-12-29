Kwik-Trip Holiday Basketball Tournament: Day 2

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thursday night kicked off day two of the 25th annual Kwik Trip Holiday High School Basketball Tournament at Bethany Lutheran College. Here are the results from Thursday night.

St. Clair beat Fairmont 58-56.

Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial beat Minnesota Valley Lutheran 86-67.

Mankato Loyola beat New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 74-52.

New Ulm beat Maple River 67-38.

All the action resumes tomorrow at Bethany Lutheran College for the final day of the tournament.

