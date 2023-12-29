Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Light snow possible ahead of new year, above average temps to stick around

We may finally see some light snow around the area before the new year despite above average temperatures sticking around.
first alert
first alert(KEYC)
By Caitlyn Lorr
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sunshine will come to an end Saturday morning as clouds move in with flurries to light snow possible despite temperatures remaining above average.

Today will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper-30s. Winds will be slightly breezy at times reaching up to 15 mph. Tonight will teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Saturday morning.

Clouds will continue to move back in throughout Saturday morning, making way for mostly cloudy skies. We may see some scattered flurries across portions of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Some areas may see more of a light snow shower through the mid to late afternoon hours as temperatures hover in the low-30s. Winds will be slightly breezy, reaching up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph. Skies will remain rather cloudy overnight with scattered flurries possible as temperatures dip into the low to mid-20s by Sunday morning. Snow will be light with only a trace up to an inch of snow possible.

Sunday will remain mostly cloudy with scattered flurries lingering in the morning hours. Temperatures will hover in the upper-20s and low-30s through the afternoon hours with winds reaching up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Sunday night will gradually become mostly clear after midnight as temperatures dip into the upper-teens by Monday morning.

Monday, or New Year’s Day, will become mostly sunny through the morning hours and remain on the sunny side through the afternoon. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-30s as winds reach up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Monday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the low to mid-20s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will start off mostly sunny before gradually becoming mostly cloudy by the late afternoon/early evening hours. Temperatures will hover in the mid-30s with winds reaching up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a few isolated flurries to light snow showers possible as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will remain mostly cloudy through the afternoon hours before becoming partly cloudy overnight. We may see a stray flurry or two possible throughout the day as temperatures hover in the low-30s. Winds will continue to reach up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the upper-teens by Thursday morning.

Thursday will continue with partly cloudy skies through the afternoon hours before becoming mostly cloudy later in the evening. Temperatures will likely hover in the upper-20s and low-30s across the area with winds still reaching up to 15 mph as gusts reach up to 20 mph at times. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-teens and low-20s by Friday morning.

Next weekend, starting with Friday, will start off partly cloudy. Temperatures will hover in the upper-20s through Saturday along with partly cloudy skies before becoming mostly cloudy by Sunday. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures hovering in the upper-20s and low-30s.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
The North Mankato Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects...
North Mankato Police seek public’s help in identifying three suspects
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
(FILE PHOTO) According to the Mankato Area Public Schools, a fire in a 2nd-floor restroom was...
Fight breaks out at Mankato East amidst dismissal due to bathroom fire

Latest News

Emily Merz's Thursday Forecast 12/28/23
Emily Merz's Thursday Forecast 12/28/23
Emily Merz's Thursday Forecast 12/28/23
Cooler, but still above average temps heading into 2024
Temperatures will remain above average heading into the new year despite a gradual cooldown...
Above average temperatures welcome the new year despite a cooldown
Temperatures will remain above average heading into the new year despite a gradual cooldown...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-28-2023