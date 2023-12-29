Light snow possible ahead of new year, above average temps to stick around

Sunshine will come to an end Saturday morning as clouds move in with flurries to light snow possible despite temperatures remaining above average.

Today will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper-30s. Winds will be slightly breezy at times reaching up to 15 mph. Tonight will teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Saturday morning.

Clouds will continue to move back in throughout Saturday morning, making way for mostly cloudy skies. We may see some scattered flurries across portions of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Some areas may see more of a light snow shower through the mid to late afternoon hours as temperatures hover in the low-30s. Winds will be slightly breezy, reaching up to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph. Skies will remain rather cloudy overnight with scattered flurries possible as temperatures dip into the low to mid-20s by Sunday morning. Snow will be light with only a trace up to an inch of snow possible.

Sunday will remain mostly cloudy with scattered flurries lingering in the morning hours. Temperatures will hover in the upper-20s and low-30s through the afternoon hours with winds reaching up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Sunday night will gradually become mostly clear after midnight as temperatures dip into the upper-teens by Monday morning.

Monday, or New Year’s Day, will become mostly sunny through the morning hours and remain on the sunny side through the afternoon. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-30s as winds reach up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Monday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the low to mid-20s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will start off mostly sunny before gradually becoming mostly cloudy by the late afternoon/early evening hours. Temperatures will hover in the mid-30s with winds reaching up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a few isolated flurries to light snow showers possible as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will remain mostly cloudy through the afternoon hours before becoming partly cloudy overnight. We may see a stray flurry or two possible throughout the day as temperatures hover in the low-30s. Winds will continue to reach up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the upper-teens by Thursday morning.

Thursday will continue with partly cloudy skies through the afternoon hours before becoming mostly cloudy later in the evening. Temperatures will likely hover in the upper-20s and low-30s across the area with winds still reaching up to 15 mph as gusts reach up to 20 mph at times. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-teens and low-20s by Friday morning.

Next weekend, starting with Friday, will start off partly cloudy. Temperatures will hover in the upper-20s through Saturday along with partly cloudy skies before becoming mostly cloudy by Sunday. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures hovering in the upper-20s and low-30s.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.