Local organizations prepare for New Year’s weekend

Local businesses are preparing for what they expect to be a busy New Year’s weekend. As a result, there will be many options for New Year’s activities.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Local businesses are preparing for what they expect to be a busy New Year’s weekend. As a result, there will be numerous options for New Year’s activities.

The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota will holding a “Noon Years Eve” party for the kids Sunday afternoon, and later on, there will be celebrations like an open skate and music at The Pond on Madison.

The Mankato Playhouse will be holding its fourth annual New Year celebration.

Organizers expect a busy Sunday night, and say Mankato’s New Year’s atmosphere only gets bigger and bigger.

“[The] third year we actually did it here, [the] crowd was bigger and, this year, the crowds are somewhat even bigger,” said Mankato Playhouse’s Artistic Director, David Holmes. “I think it’s because we have two bands now; popular bands, local bands too.”

Mankato Playhouse will kick off their festivities at 6 p.m. on Sunday, with The Pond starting at 7 p.m.

Kato Independent Shuttle Service (KISS) is offering free sober rides again this year as well. Those out celebrating the New Year in Mankato, Madison Lake or Eagle Lake can contact a shuttle by calling (507) 388-5477, to take them from their venue to home.

