Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Minnesota officials advise extreme caution as ice rescues stack up

Minneapolis showing little lake ice as new year approaches (12/27/2023)
Minneapolis showing little lake ice as new year approaches (12/27/2023)(Minnesota Department of Natural Resources)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – As the new year approaches, Beltrami County Sheriff Jason Riggs said his office has already responded to at least seven ice rescues on Red Lake.

“Typically by this time of the year we’ve got people driving vehicles on the lake and we’re pulling wheelhouses shortly after January 1,” said Riggs.

Riggs’ warning came after the department received reports of an ATV falling through the ice on Thursday morning. No one was injured in the incident

Later on Thursday, authorities confirmed that a person had drowned after a vehicle fell through the ice on Lake of the Woods.

Riggs said even though Upper Red Lake is a popular destination for anglers at this time of year, the ice this season isn’t reliable.

“Red Lake is typically one of those lakes that because it’s such a shallow depth, and it does have a good walleye bite, that people are saying, ‘I’m gonna go up there and trust that this is going to be okay,” he said.

Riggs knows that the week between Christmas and New Year’s is a popular one for winter recreation, but believes anyone on the ice ought to proceed with caution after weeks of warm ad wet weather.

“I like to fish myself, but I’m not going to put my life or my family’s life or my hard-earned money to risk,” he added.

While some anglers might have faith in their life-saving equipment, like ice picks or a PFD, to keep them safe if the ice breaks, there’s a cost that comes with losing equipment as well.

“Some people are still going out with ATVs and other equipment. That’s just too heavy for the current ice conditions, so for your safety and the safety of first responders, we are urging people to wait,” said DNR Ice Safety Coordinator Nicole Biagi.

Riggs stated it might be an inconvenience to have to wait, but an unusual year calls for unusual safety practices.

“It’s very uncommon, just due to the weather that we’ve been having, that [ice rescues are] going this long, and I think that’s why we’re seeing more of them. It’s just because the lake is not locking up quickly,” he said.

The DNR recommends at least four inches of clear ice before walking out on a lake, but even thick ice can break off and cause cracks or thin spots.

As always the department stressed that “no ice can ever be considered ‘safe ice.”

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
The North Mankato Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects...
North Mankato Police seek public’s help in identifying three suspects
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
(FILE PHOTO) According to the Mankato Area Public Schools, a fire in a 2nd-floor restroom was...
Fight breaks out at Mankato East amidst dismissal due to bathroom fire

Latest News

FILE - A group of Fairmont residents, known as “Fairmont Taxpayers Coalition for Government...
Resident group sues City of Fairmont over proposed community center
Bringing home the real meaning of Christmas: That was the idea at Good Samaritan Society...
Windom nursing home puts on holiday play to build community engagement
Photo of Upper Red Lake, MN on December 15, 2023.
Two rescued from Upper Red Lake after ATV goes through the ice
The former Mayo Clinic building in Owatonna is on its way to a new purpose: a co-location for...
Former Mayo building to become homeless shelter in Owatonna