No ice during ice fishing season

MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - KEYC News Now was at Madison Lake where its typically hard water for ice fishing but this year there is no ice. surprisingly, the local fish supply store, the corner bait shop has seen steady business despite the lack of ice for the ice fishing season.

Landon Willaerd, employee at Corner Bait said “So the beginning of the ice it or the start of it, it was kind of going down just to get it going and people started getting patient and the traffic started going up in these last couple of weeks, I thought it would be kind of boring and dull. and it’s been, it’s crazy when people are going out on boats and getting out.” Despite there being no ice, anglers and their boats are still out on the water... looking for that big catch.

Leon Schoenrock, a local fisherman says “It’s beautiful out. it’s really unusual. I imagine we’ll get some cold weather, but I don’t think you’re going to be a very long ice fishing season this year. it’s going to be short if we get one.”

Jeff Groskreutz, another local fisherman says, “Yeah, I mean, it’s unique. I mean, neither one of us have ever opened water fish in a bowl, this late in the year. I mean, we’re only like 183 days away from fishing opener in May. 11th.”

