Pro-Palestinian opinions more likely to be censored on Facebook, report finds

(Gray News) – With the Israel-Palestine conflict at the forefront of the world’s current events, many are voicing their opinions on the conflict on social media platforms.

According to Human Rights Watch, users on Facebook who are in support of the plight of Palestinians in the conflict are increasingly having their voices silenced.

In a 51-page report, the organization said patterns of removal and suppression have been documented of peaceful expressions of support of Palestine and public debates regarding the human rights of Palestinians.

The report claims the main reason behind these suppressions of speech does not involve malice or pro-Israel support, but rather the inconsistent implementation of policies as well as an overreliance on automated moderation and undue government influence over the removal of content.

For the report, Human Rights Watch said it reviewed over 1,000 cases of online censorship from more than 60 different countries. These cases were determined to be consistent with years of reporting and advocacy by Palestinian, regional, and international human rights organizations monitoring censorship of pro-Palestinian content on Facebook.

Six key patterns of censorship were identified by Human Rights Watch in the report. These patterns occurred in at least 100 instances, the organization said.

The key patterns include removal of content, suspension or deletion of accounts, being unable to engage with content, being unable to follow or tag accounts, restrictions on the use of features like Instagram or Facebook Live, and “shadow banning,” meaning decreasing the visibility of a person’s posts, stories or account without notifying them or outright banning their account.

About 20,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces after a Hamas-led attack in Israel in October of this year led to the deaths of 1,200 people, most of whom were civilians, the Gaza Ministry of Health reported.

Restrictions on humanitarian aid enforced by Israel have also contributed to the ongoing humanitarian crisis for Gaza’s population of more than 2 million people, with almost half of that number being children.

In response to appeals, Meta, the company that owns Facebook, invoked its policy called “Dangerous Organizations and Individuals.” This policy incorporates the U.S. designated lists of “terrorist organizations.”

Human Rights Watch also claims Meta misapplied its policies on violent and graphic content, violence and incitement, hate speech nudity, and sexual activity.

Many pieces of content covering the injury and death of Palestinians have been removed due to an inconsistently applied “newsworthy allowance” policy.

