Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Trimont under Water Boil Advisory

A water main break in Trimont last night has left residents under a boil water advisory....
A water main break in Trimont last night has left residents under a boil water advisory. Officials in the city say the break happened around 7 p.m. Thursday, forcing the shutdown of water on the Chestnut St. East Area.(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRIMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - A water main break in Trimont last night has left residents under a boil water advisory.

Officials in the city say the break happened around 7 p.m. Thursday, forcing the shutdown of water on the Chestnut St. East Area.

Crews were unable to fix the issue overnight and residents can expect water outages as repairs are underway.

In the meantime, water used for drinking or food prep should be brought to a rolling boil and cooled before use.

Staff expects the drinking water situation to be resolved within 48 hours.

Anyone with questions or concerns are asked to contact Trimont City Hall

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
The North Mankato Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects...
North Mankato Police seek public’s help in identifying three suspects
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
(FILE PHOTO) According to the Mankato Area Public Schools, a fire in a 2nd-floor restroom was...
Fight breaks out at Mankato East amidst dismissal due to bathroom fire

Latest News

Local businesses are preparing for what they expect to be a busy New Year’s weekend. As a...
Local organizations prepare for New Year’s weekend
As the new year approaches, Beltrami County Sheriff Jason Riggs said his office has already...
Minnesota officials advise extreme caution as ice rescues stack up
Pictured here is the rendering of a proposed community center in Fairmont, Minn.
‘Fairmont Taxpayers Coalition for Government Transparency’ sues City of Fairmont over proposed community center
Beginning on Sunday, Eagle Lake residents will no longer be able to use Mankato’s Public...
Eagle Lake residents will now take True Transit for traveling to Mankato area