Trimont under Water Boil Advisory

TRIMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - A water main break in Trimont last night has left residents under a boil water advisory.

Officials in the city say the break happened around 7 p.m. Thursday, forcing the shutdown of water on the Chestnut St. East Area.

Crews were unable to fix the issue overnight and residents can expect water outages as repairs are underway.

In the meantime, water used for drinking or food prep should be brought to a rolling boil and cooled before use.

Staff expects the drinking water situation to be resolved within 48 hours.

Anyone with questions or concerns are asked to contact Trimont City Hall

