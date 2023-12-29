Your Photos
US Navy recovers all soldiers killed in November helicopter crash

Sgt. Cade Michael Wolfe
Sgt. Cade Michael Wolfe
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Navy along with a contracted salvage team have recovered the remains of all five soldiers that died in a military helicopter accident back in November.

The MH-60 Blackhawk was carrying all five special operations aviation Soldiers when it crashed. One of the soldiers on board was Mankato East High School graduate Sgt. Cade Wolfe, 24. All Soldiers on board were killed.

The US Navy says that two soldiers recovered immediately following the crash. And last week, they recovered the remains of three soldiers and the chopper.

Sgt. Cade Michael Wolfe was born on November 8, 1999, in Mankato.

Wolfe graduated from Mankato East High School and immediately went to serve in the United States Army in 2018.

Friday afternoon, his father and stepmother Scott and Heather Wolfe confirmed to KEYC News Now that their son is back on US soil and will soon be brough home, to the Mankato Area.

His friends in the fitness community are on a mission to continue sharing his story and legacy.

“We don’t want Cade to be forgotten,” said general manager of Fitness for 10, Chad Ziemke. “He was a big smile. And with this sign being up, it’ll get people talking and asking questions and we’ll be able to tell them who Cade was. Big Smile worked out a lot. And that’s the whole goal behind it all.”

Sgt. Wolfe’s Family say a welcome home escort and route will be announced to the community. There will be a celebration of life held next Friday, January 5 at the Mankato National Guard Armory.

