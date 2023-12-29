Your Photos
Woman wins $500,000 while stopping at 7-Eleven for her usual morning coffee

Darlene Taiste decided to pick up a Cash is King scratcher and found she was a $500,000 winner.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Gray News) – A Virginia woman’s everyday stop for morning coffee turned into something big when she won $500,000 on a scratcher.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Darlene Taiste stopped at a 7-Eleven in Virginia Beach earlier this month while on her way to work. It’s her usual morning stop for coffee.

While she was there, she decided to pick up a Cash is King scratcher and found she was a $500,000 winner.

“I was so nervous!” Taiste said. “I’ve never won anything that big!”

The chances of winning the $500,000 top prize in the Cash is King game are 1 in 612,000. Taiste is the second winner to claim the top prize, which means one more remains unclaimed.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

