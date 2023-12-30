Kwik-Trip Holiday Basketball Tournament: Day 3
Published: Dec. 29, 2023
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Friday night concluded the 25th annual Kwik Trip Holiday High School Basketball Tournament at Bethany Lutheran College. Here are the results from Friday night:
New Ulm is the tournament champions beating Lake Crystal Wellcome 87-67.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran beat Maple River 63-61.
Fairmont beat New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 66-33.
St. Clair beat Mankato Loyola 64-46.
