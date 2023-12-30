Kwik-Trip Holiday Basketball Tournament: Day 3

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Friday night concluded the 25th annual Kwik Trip Holiday High School Basketball Tournament at Bethany Lutheran College. Here are the results from Friday night:

New Ulm is the tournament champions beating Lake Crystal Wellcome 87-67.

Minnesota Valley Lutheran beat Maple River 63-61.

Fairmont beat New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 66-33.

St. Clair beat Mankato Loyola 64-46.

