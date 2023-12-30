Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Man dies in single vehicle crash on Highway 60

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Madison Lake man died in a single vehicle crash early...
The Minnesota State Patrol says a Madison Lake man died in a single vehicle crash early Saturday morning.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Patrol says a Madison Lake man died in a single vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

According to the crash report, it happened just after 1 AM on Highway 60 at the intersection of 215th Street in Le Ray Township, that’s just north of the intersection of Highway 14.

The patrol says a car drive by Mikael James Newton, 21, of Madison Lake, was traveling south on Highway 60 when it left the road and rolled. Newton died of his injuries at the scene.

The crash report says alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 19-year-old man who died after being trapped in what authorities are calling a landslide...
UPDATE: 19-year-old who died trapped in landslide identified
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:30 AM at one the intersection of...
Two fatally injured in crash on Highway 15 in Brown County
The North Mankato Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects...
North Mankato Police seek public’s help in identifying three suspects
According to a release from the City of Mankato, at 9:22 a.m., crews from Mankato Public...
Mankato Public Safety, Fire Services respond to fatal industrial accident
(FILE PHOTO) According to the Mankato Area Public Schools, a fire in a 2nd-floor restroom was...
Fight breaks out at Mankato East amidst dismissal due to bathroom fire

Latest News

Photo of Upper Red Lake, MN on December 15, 2023.
UPDATE: 122 people rescued from Upper Red Lake Ice Floe
FILE- Due to the mild conditions this winter, there has been no ice for ice fishers in Minnesota.
No ice during ice fishing season
Sgt. Cade Michael Wolfe
US Navy recovers all soldiers killed in November helicopter crash
MN New State Flag and Seal
Minnesota State Emblems Commission submits final report