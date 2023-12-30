Man dies in single vehicle crash on Highway 60

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State Patrol says a Madison Lake man died in a single vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

According to the crash report, it happened just after 1 AM on Highway 60 at the intersection of 215th Street in Le Ray Township, that’s just north of the intersection of Highway 14.

The patrol says a car drive by Mikael James Newton, 21, of Madison Lake, was traveling south on Highway 60 when it left the road and rolled. Newton died of his injuries at the scene.

The crash report says alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

