Temperatures cool slightly this weekend

We were treated to a good bit of sunshine Friday to kick off the holiday weekend, but a few snowflakes are possible Saturday.

Temperatures will drop slightly over the next two days, with highs in the low 30s through the weekend. Overnight low temperatures on New Year’s Eve are expected to drop into the teens, which will be cold in comparison to the last several days, but is surprisingly still above average for this time of year.

Dry conditions are also expected to kick off the new year, but not before some light snow showers move through Saturday. Flurries will start around lunchtime, possibly turning more into a light snow shower closer to dinnertime. It’s likely that not everyone will receive snow, and those who do will likely only see a light dusting. Further towards Wisconsin, snow totals may be closer to an inch, so keep that in mind if you’ll be traveling in that direction this weekend.

Even though snow totals are minimal, roads could still be slick in some areas especially Saturday night and Sunday morning. You’ll want to use a little bit of extra caution when out and about and celebrating the new year.

